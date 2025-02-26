Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Banking System, Cboe Global Markets and Interactive Brokers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/17/25, Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/14/25, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of COLB's recent stock price of $26.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of Columbia Banking System Inc to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when COLB shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBOE to open 0.30% lower in price and for IBKR to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLB, CBOE, and IBKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.41% for Columbia Banking System Inc, 1.21% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, and 0.50% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are down about 6.4% on the day.

