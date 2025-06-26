Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colliers International Group, BRP and RioCan REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI), BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colliers International Group Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.15 on 7/14/25, BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 7/14/25, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0965 on 7/8/25. As a percentage of CIGI's recent stock price of $128.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Colliers International Group Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when CIGI shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for DOOO to open 0.45% lower in price and for RIOCF to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIGI, DOOO, and RIOCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI):



BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for Colliers International Group Inc, 1.81% for BRP Inc, and 9.11% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

In Thursday trading, Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently down about 3.4%, BRP Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

