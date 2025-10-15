Markets
CL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Colgate-Palmolive, Williams Sonoma and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

October 15, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/25, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Colgate-Palmolive Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 11/14/25, Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 11/21/25, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/12/25. As a percentage of CL's recent stock price of $78.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when CL shares open for trading on 10/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for WSM to open 0.35% lower in price and for CBRL to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CL, WSM, and CBRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL):

CL+Dividend+History+Chart

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):

WSM+Dividend+History+Chart

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):

CBRL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Colgate-Palmolive Co., 1.38% for Williams Sonoma Inc, and 2.42% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently up about 1.9%, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of MLPN
 SPMO Options Chain
 Allstate RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MLPN-> SPMO Options Chain-> Allstate RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CL
WSM
CBRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.