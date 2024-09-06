Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, TFS Financial and CNO Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/10/24, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), and CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 9/30/24, TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 9/24/24, and CNO Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/24/24. As a percentage of PTA's recent stock price of $20.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when PTA shares open for trading on 9/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for TFSL to open 2.12% lower in price and for CNO to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTA, TFSL, and CNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.86% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, 8.50% for TFS Financial Corp, and 1.87% for CNO Financial Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently up about 0.1%, TFS Financial Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and CNO Financial Group Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

