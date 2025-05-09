Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, Reinsurance Group of America and Northeast Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/25, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 5/30/25, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 5/27/25, and Northeast Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 5/27/25. As a percentage of PTA's recent stock price of $19.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when PTA shares open for trading on 5/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.44% lower in price and for NBN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTA, RGA, and NBN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.38% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, 1.76% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 0.05% for Northeast Bank.

In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently up about 0.9%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and Northeast Bank shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

