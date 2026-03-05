Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cohen & Steers, First American Financial and Mechanics Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/26, Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and Mechanics Bancorp (Symbol: MCHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 3/19/26, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/16/26, and Mechanics Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/19/26. As a percentage of CNS's recent stock price of $66.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when CNS shares open for trading on 3/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.79% lower in price and for MCHB to open 2.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNS, FAF, and MCHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS):



First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Mechanics Bancorp (Symbol: MCHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.00% for Cohen & Steers Inc, 3.16% for First American Financial Corp, and 10.46% for Mechanics Bancorp.

In Thursday trading, Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, First American Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Mechanics Bancorp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ARK Investment Management Top Holdings

 Funds Holding LOWC

 OMF market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.