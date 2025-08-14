Markets
CTSH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Rockwell Automation and Ryder System

August 14, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), and Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/26/25, Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.31 on 9/10/25, and Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of CTSH's recent stock price of $70.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when CTSH shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for ROK to open 0.38% lower in price and for R to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTSH, ROK, and R, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):

CTSH+Dividend+History+Chart

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):

ROK+Dividend+History+Chart

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):

R+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., 1.50% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., and 1.98% for Ryder System, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently up about 2.4%, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are up about 2.7%, and Ryder System, Inc. shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MCD Price Target
 EAST Stock Predictions
 IYK market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MCD Price Target-> EAST Stock Predictions-> IYK market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTSH
ROK
R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.