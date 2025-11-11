Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, SBA Communications and Ingersoll Rand

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), and Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 11/28/25, SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 12/11/25, and Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $38.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBAC to open 0.56% lower in price and for IR to open 0.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, SBAC, and IR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Cognex Corp, 2.23% for SBA Communications Corp, and 0.10% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently down about 1.8%, SBA Communications Corp shares are up about 1%, and Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

