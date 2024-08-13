Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cognex, KLAC and Jabil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 8/29/24, KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.45 on 9/3/24, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/4/24. As a percentage of CGNX's recent stock price of $38.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Cognex Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when CGNX shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for KLAC to open 0.19% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGNX, KLAC, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Cognex Corp, 0.76% for KLA Corp, and 0.31% for Jabil Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cognex Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, KLA Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Jabil Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cash Dividend

 DRTX Videos

 GBLI market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.