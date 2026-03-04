Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cogent Communications Holdings, ITT and C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/20/26, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.386 on 4/6/26, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 4/2/26. As a percentage of CCOI's recent stock price of $21.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when CCOI shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.20% lower in price and for CHRW to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCOI, ITT, and CHRW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):

CCOI+Dividend+History+Chart

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):

ITT+Dividend+History+Chart

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):

CHRW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., 0.80% for ITT Inc, and 1.30% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.5%, ITT Inc shares are down about 3.3%, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

