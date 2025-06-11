Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola, Macy's and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 7/1/25, Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1824 on 7/1/25, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of KO's recent stock price of $72.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Co to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when KO shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for M to open 1.47% lower in price and for WH to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KO, M, and WH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.82% for Coca-Cola Co, 5.90% for Macy's Inc, and 1.96% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Coca-Cola Co shares are currently up about 0.8%, Macy's Inc shares are up about 1%, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

