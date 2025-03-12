News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola, Garmin and Leggett & Platt

March 12, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 4/1/25, Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/28/25, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/15/25. As a percentage of KO's recent stock price of $71.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Co to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when KO shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for GRMN to open 0.35% lower in price and for LEG to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KO, GRMN, and LEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):

KO+Dividend+History+Chart

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):

GRMN+Dividend+History+Chart

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):

LEG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for Coca-Cola Co, 1.41% for Garmin Ltd, and 2.44% for Leggett & Platt, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Coca-Cola Co shares are currently off about 0.6%, Garmin Ltd shares are down about 1%, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

