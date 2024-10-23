Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Signet Jewelers and Fastenal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/24, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.50 on 11/8/24, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/22/24, and Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $1265.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 10/25/24. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.30% lower in price and for FAST to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COKE, SIG, and FAST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE):



Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG):



Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, 1.21% for Signet Jewelers Ltd, and 2.04% for Fastenal Co..

In Wednesday trading, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Signet Jewelers Ltd shares are off about 1%, and Fastenal Co. shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

