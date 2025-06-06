Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNO Financial Group, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and Elevance Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/25, CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNO Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/24/25, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 6/30/25, and Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 6/25/25. As a percentage of CNO's recent stock price of $37.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of CNO Financial Group Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when CNO shares open for trading on 6/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.68% lower in price and for ELV to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CNO, PTA, and ELV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for CNO Financial Group Inc, 8.17% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 1.78% for Elevance Health Inc.

In Friday trading, CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are up about 0.7%, and Elevance Health Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

