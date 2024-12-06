Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNO Financial Group, Clear Secure and Insperity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/24, CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO), Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU), and Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNO Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/24/24, Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/17/24, and Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/24/24. As a percentage of CNO's recent stock price of $39.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of CNO Financial Group Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when CNO shares open for trading on 12/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for YOU to open 0.46% lower in price and for NSP to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNO, YOU, and NSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO):



Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):



Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for CNO Financial Group Inc, 1.85% for Clear Secure Inc, and 2.93% for Insperity Inc.

In Friday trading, CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Clear Secure Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Insperity Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

