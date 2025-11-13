Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNA Financial, Highwoods Properties and Jefferies Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 12/4/25, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/9/25, and Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of CNA's recent stock price of $45.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of CNA Financial Corp to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when CNA shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.72% lower in price and for JEF to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNA, HIW, and JEF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.00% for CNA Financial Corp, 6.89% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 2.69% for Jefferies Group Inc..

In Thursday trading, CNA Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Jefferies Group Inc. shares are up about 5.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALAB

 ETFs Holding QLGC

 ASG shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.