Ex-Dividend Reminder: CNA Financial, Cohen & Steers and Kimbell Royalty Partners

November 14, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/5/24, Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 12/2/24, and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 11/25/24. As a percentage of CNA's recent stock price of $48.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of CNA Financial Corp to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when CNA shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for CNS to open 0.59% lower in price and for KRP to open 2.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNA, CNS, and KRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):

CNA+Dividend+History+Chart

Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS):

CNS+Dividend+History+Chart

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP):

KRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.64% for CNA Financial Corp, 2.35% for Cohen & Steers Inc, and 10.04% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, CNA Financial Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Cohen & Steers Inc shares are down about 2%, and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

