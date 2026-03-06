Ex-Dividend Reminder: CME Group, UMB Financial and CNO Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, CME Group (Symbol: CME), UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), and CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CME Group will pay its annual dividend of $1.30 on 3/26/26, UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/1/26, and CNO Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/24/26. As a percentage of CME's recent stock price of $316.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of CME Group to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when CME shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for UMBF to open 0.37% lower in price and for CNO to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CME, UMBF, and CNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CME Group (Symbol: CME):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for CME Group, 1.46% for UMB Financial Corp, and 1.61% for CNO Financial Group Inc.

In Friday trading, CME Group shares are currently down about 1%, UMB Financial Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and CNO Financial Group Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

