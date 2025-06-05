Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: CME Group, Rogers Communications and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

June 05, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/25, CME Group (Symbol: CME), Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 6/25/25, Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/3/25, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/23/25. As a percentage of CME's recent stock price of $277.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of CME Group to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when CME shares open for trading on 6/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for RCI to open 1.86% lower in price and for KNX to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CME, RCI, and KNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CME Group (Symbol: CME):

CME+Dividend+History+Chart

Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):

RCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):

KNX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for CME Group, 7.46% for Rogers Communications Inc, and 1.61% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, CME Group shares are currently off about 1.6%, Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

