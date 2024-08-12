Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clorox, Sensata Technologies Holding and Constellation Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/24, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clorox Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 8/30/24, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/28/24, and Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 8/23/24. As a percentage of CLX's recent stock price of $143.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Clorox Co to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when CLX shares open for trading on 8/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for ST to open 0.33% lower in price and for STZ to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLX, ST, and STZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX):



Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for Clorox Co, 1.33% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, and 1.67% for Constellation Brands Inc.

In Monday trading, Clorox Co shares are currently down about 0.9%, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are down about 0.4%, and Constellation Brands Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

