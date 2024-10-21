News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clorox, Lowe's Companies and Krispy Kreme

October 21, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/23/24, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), and Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clorox Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 11/7/24, Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 11/6/24, and Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 11/6/24. As a percentage of CLX's recent stock price of $161.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Clorox Co to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when CLX shares open for trading on 10/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for LOW to open 0.41% lower in price and for DNUT to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CLX, LOW, and DNUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX):

CLX+Dividend+History+Chart

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW):

LOW+Dividend+History+Chart

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT):

DNUT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.01% for Clorox Co, 1.63% for Lowe's Companies Inc, and 1.21% for Krispy Kreme Inc.

In Monday trading, Clorox Co shares are currently off about 0.4%, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Krispy Kreme Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

