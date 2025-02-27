Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clearway Energy, Universal Health Services and McKesson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4312 on 3/17/25, Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/17/25, and McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of CWEN's recent stock price of $27.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of Clearway Energy Inc to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when CWEN shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for UHS to open 0.11% lower in price and for MCK to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWEN, UHS, and MCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):



McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.22% for Clearway Energy Inc, 0.44% for Universal Health Services, Inc., and 0.46% for McKesson Corp.

In Thursday trading, Clearway Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are off about 4.7%, and McKesson Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CNMD market cap history

 Funds Holding OIA

 OZM Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.