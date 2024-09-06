Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clear Secure, TELUS and Kontoor Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/10/24, Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU), TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), and Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/17/24, TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3891 on 10/1/24, and Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/24. As a percentage of YOU's recent stock price of $29.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Clear Secure Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when YOU shares open for trading on 9/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for TU to open 2.31% lower in price and for KTB to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YOU, TU, and KTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Clear Secure Inc, 9.25% for TELUS Corp, and 2.75% for Kontoor Brands Inc.

In Friday trading, Clear Secure Inc shares are currently down about 2.4%, TELUS Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and Kontoor Brands Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 David Einhorn Stock Picks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FITP

 SGMO Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.