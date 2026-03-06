Ex-Dividend Reminder: Clear Secure, Bentley Systems and Rogers Communications

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU), Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY), and Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Clear Secure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/24/26, Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/19/26, and Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/2/26. As a percentage of YOU's recent stock price of $47.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Clear Secure Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when YOU shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for BSY to open 0.18% lower in price and for RCI to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YOU, BSY, and RCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Clear Secure Inc, 0.71% for Bentley Systems Inc, and 4.93% for Rogers Communications Inc.

In Friday trading, Clear Secure Inc shares are currently off about 2%, Bentley Systems Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

