Ex-Dividend Reminder: Civitas Resources, Venture Global and Vermilion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), Venture Global Inc (Symbol: VG), and Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/29/25, Venture Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.017 on 12/31/25, and Vermilion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of CIVI's recent stock price of $30.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of Civitas Resources Inc to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when CIVI shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for VG to open 0.28% lower in price and for VET to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIVI, VG, and VET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI):



Venture Global Inc (Symbol: VG):



Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.59% for Civitas Resources Inc, 1.12% for Venture Global Inc, and 5.75% for Vermilion Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Venture Global Inc shares are off about 8.4%, and Vermilion Energy Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FFAI Options Chain

 Funds Holding REUN

 Funds Holding JTD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.