Ex-Dividend Reminder: City Holding, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/25, City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 7/31/25, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 7/31/25, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 7/30/25. As a percentage of CHCO's recent stock price of $125.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of City Holding Co. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when CHCO shares open for trading on 7/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.67% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHCO, PTA, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for City Holding Co., 8.05% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 17.01% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Friday trading, City Holding Co. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are off about 0.7%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

