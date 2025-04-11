Ex-Dividend Reminder: City Holding, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Phillips Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/25, City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/30/25, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 4/29/25, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1025 on 5/1/25. As a percentage of CHCO's recent stock price of $108.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of City Holding Co. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when CHCO shares open for trading on 4/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 1.70% lower in price and for PECO to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHCO, ARR, and PECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for City Holding Co., 20.35% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 3.56% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc.

In Friday trading, City Holding Co. shares are currently off about 4.2%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are off about 6%, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Mega Mergers

 Institutional Holders of BDVG

 FPP Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.