News & Insights

Markets
CFG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Citizens Financial Group, Virtus Investment Partners and Tanger

July 29, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/24, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS), and Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/14/24, Virtus Investment Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 8/15/24, and Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 8/15/24. As a percentage of CFG's recent stock price of $43.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when CFG shares open for trading on 7/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for VRTS to open 0.81% lower in price and for SKT to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFG, VRTS, and SKT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG):

CFG+Dividend+History+Chart

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS):

VRTS+Dividend+History+Chart

Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):

SKT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.89% for Citizens Financial Group Inc, 3.24% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc, and 3.88% for Tanger Inc.

In Monday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading flat, Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are down about 4.6%, and Tanger Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 AMSN Videos
 PPGH shares outstanding history
 ISTB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFG
VRTS
SKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.