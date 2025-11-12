Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cintas, Scorpio Tankers and Federal Signal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/15/25, Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/5/25, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/2/25. As a percentage of CTAS's recent stock price of $185.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Cintas Corporation to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CTAS shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for STNG to open 0.67% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTAS, STNG, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for Cintas Corporation, 2.68% for Scorpio Tankers Inc, and 0.51% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Cintas Corporation shares are currently up about 0.3%, Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are down about 3%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

