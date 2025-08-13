Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cintas, Gorman-Rupp and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/15/25, Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/10/25, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of CTAS's recent stock price of $223.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Cintas Corporation to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when CTAS shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for GRC to open 0.43% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTAS, GRC, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Cintas Corporation, 1.73% for Gorman-Rupp Company, and 1.17% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Cintas Corporation shares are currently off about 0.3%, Gorman-Rupp Company shares are up about 3.4%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 6.2% on the day.

