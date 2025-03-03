Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cinemark Holdings, Marriott Vacations Worldwide and The Cigna Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cinemark Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/19/25, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/19/25, and The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of CNK's recent stock price of $25.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when CNK shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for VAC to open 1.05% lower in price and for CI to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNK, VAC, and CI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Cinemark Holdings Inc, 4.19% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., and 1.96% for The Cigna Group.

In Monday trading, Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are off about 2.6%, and The Cigna Group shares are up about 2% on the day.

