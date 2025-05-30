Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Cigna Group, Macerich and Live Oak Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/25, The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), and Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 6/18/25, Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/17/25, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/17/25. As a percentage of CI's recent stock price of $312.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of The Cigna Group to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when CI shares open for trading on 6/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for MAC to open 1.05% lower in price and for LOB to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CI, MAC, and LOB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):



Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for The Cigna Group, 4.20% for Macerich Co, and 0.43% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, The Cigna Group shares are currently up about 0.4%, Macerich Co shares are up about 2.6%, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

