CHDN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Churchill Downs, Acushnet Holdings and Booking Holdings

December 04, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), and Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Churchill Downs, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.409 on 1/3/25, Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 12/20/24, and Booking Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $8.75 on 12/31/24. As a percentage of CHDN's recent stock price of $140.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when CHDN shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for GOLF to open 0.29% lower in price and for BKNG to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Churchill Downs, Inc., 1.17% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, and 0.67% for Booking Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.8%, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Booking Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

