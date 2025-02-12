Ex-Dividend Reminder: Church & Dwight, J.M. Smucker and Kroger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 3/3/25, J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 3/3/25, and Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/1/25. As a percentage of CHD's recent stock price of $104.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when CHD shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for SJM to open 1.03% lower in price and for KR to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CHD, SJM, and KR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):



J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Church & Dwight Co Inc, 4.14% for J.M. Smucker Co., and 1.97% for Kroger Co.

In Wednesday trading, Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 1.3%, and Kroger Co shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

