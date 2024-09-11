Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chubb, Simmons First National and PotlatchDeltic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), and PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 10/4/24, Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/1/24, and PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of CB's recent stock price of $291.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Chubb Ltd to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when CB shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for SFNC to open 1.03% lower in price and for PCH to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CB, SFNC, and PCH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Chubb Ltd, 4.10% for Simmons First National Corp, and 4.22% for PotlatchDeltic Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Chubb Ltd shares are currently down about 0.4%, Simmons First National Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

