Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chord Energy, Marathon Oil and HF Sinclair

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/24, Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD), Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), and HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chord Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 9/5/24, Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/10/24, and HF Sinclair Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/5/24. As a percentage of CHRD's recent stock price of $153.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Chord Energy Corp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CHRD shares open for trading on 8/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for MRO to open 0.39% lower in price and for DINO to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHRD, MRO, and DINO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD):



Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO):



HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for Chord Energy Corp, 1.56% for Marathon Oil Corp., and 4.10% for HF Sinclair Corp.

In Monday trading, Chord Energy Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are trading flat, and HF Sinclair Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 APDN Options Chain

 DMO Next Dividend Date

 Progressive shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.