Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chimera Investment, DiamondRock Hospitality and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/30/26, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/14/26, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of CIM's recent stock price of $12.88, this dividend works out to approximately 2.87%, so look for shares of Chimera Investment Corp to trade 2.87% lower — all else being equal — when CIM shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for DRH to open 0.87% lower in price and for ARE to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CIM, DRH, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.49% for Chimera Investment Corp, 3.49% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., and 5.93% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Monday trading, Chimera Investment Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are down about 0.5%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stock DMA

 Marsh and McLennan Companies Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding BSMT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.