Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chevron, Crescent Energy and Helmerich & Payne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 12/10/24, Crescent Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/2/24, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of CVX's recent stock price of $158.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Chevron Corporation to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when CVX shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for CRGY to open 0.87% lower in price and for HP to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVX, CRGY, and HP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY):



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Chevron Corporation, 3.48% for Crescent Energy Co, and 2.76% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Chevron Corporation shares are currently up about 2.2%, Crescent Energy Co shares are down about 0.7%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

