Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chesapeake Utilities, Xcel Energy and CRH

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 4/7/25, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 4/20/25, and CRH plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/16/25. As a percentage of CPK's recent stock price of $128.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when CPK shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.83% lower in price and for CRH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPK, XEL, and CRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.99% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., 3.32% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 1.56% for CRH plc.

In Wednesday trading, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and CRH plc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

