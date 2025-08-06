Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheniere Energy Partners, Global Partners and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP), Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheniere Energy Partners L P will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.775 on 8/14/25, Global Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/14/25, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9565 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of CQP's recent stock price of $56.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L P to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when CQP shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for GLP to open 1.47% lower in price and for MPLX to open 1.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CQP, GLP, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP):



Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.50% for Cheniere Energy Partners L P, 5.89% for Global Partners LP, and 7.52% for MPLX LP.

In Wednesday trading, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are currently down about 1.5%, Global Partners LP shares are down about 2.4%, and MPLX LP shares are down about 3.5% on the day.

