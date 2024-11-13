Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemours, Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), and CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/16/24, Arch Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/26/24, and CONSOL Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/26/24. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $19.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for ARCH to open 0.15% lower in price and for CEIX to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CC, ARCH, and CEIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH):



CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.18% for Chemours Co, 0.60% for Arch Resources Inc, and 0.79% for CONSOL Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently down about 2.6%, Arch Resources Inc shares are down about 2.3%, and CONSOL Energy Inc shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 APYX Historical PE Ratio

 LOB Dividend Growth Rate

 ATHM Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.