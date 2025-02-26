Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemours, Agnico Eagle Mines and First Majestic Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), and First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/14/25, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/14/25, and First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0057 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $15.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEM to open 0.41% lower in price and for AG to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CC, AEM, and AG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.33% for Chemours Co, 1.65% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, and 0.42% for First Majestic Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently off about 2.2%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are off about 0.7%, and First Majestic Silver Corp shares are down about 3.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.