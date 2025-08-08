Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed, Ryan Specialty Holdings and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/25, Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE), Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/29/25, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/26/25, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of CHE's recent stock price of $434.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Chemed Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when CHE shares open for trading on 8/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for RYAN to open 0.20% lower in price and for PTA to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHE, RYAN, and PTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Chemed Corp, 0.81% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, and 7.99% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities.

In Friday trading, Chemed Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are up about 3.8%, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

