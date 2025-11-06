Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, H2O America and American Electric Power

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), H2O America (Symbol: HTO), and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/25/25, H2O America will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/1/25, and American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $48.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for HTO to open 0.89% lower in price and for AEP to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, HTO, and AEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



H2O America (Symbol: HTO):



American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 3.55% for H2O America, and 3.17% for American Electric Power Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, H2O America shares are down about 0.4%, and American Electric Power Co Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 UHT Dividend History

 Charter Communications MACD

 HWEL shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.