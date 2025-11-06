Markets
CAKE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, H2O America and American Electric Power

November 06, 2025 — 10:27 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), H2O America (Symbol: HTO), and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 11/25/25, H2O America will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/1/25, and American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $48.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for HTO to open 0.89% lower in price and for AEP to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, HTO, and AEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):

CAKE+Dividend+History+Chart

H2O America (Symbol: HTO):

HTO+Dividend+History+Chart

American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):

AEP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 3.55% for H2O America, and 3.17% for American Electric Power Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, H2O America shares are down about 0.4%, and American Electric Power Co Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 UHT Dividend History
 Charter Communications MACD
 HWEL shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UHT Dividend History-> Charter Communications MACD-> HWEL shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAKE
HTO
AEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.