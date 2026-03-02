Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, Fox and Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/17/26, Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.28 on 3/25/26, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $64.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for FOX to open 0.54% lower in price and for VAC to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, FOX, and VAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 1.08% for Fox Corp, and 4.92% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp..

In Monday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Fox Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are off about 3.9% on the day.

