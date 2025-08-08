Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cheesecake Factory, American Water Works and Essential Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/25, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cheesecake Factory Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/26/25, American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8275 on 9/3/25, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3426 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of CAKE's recent stock price of $61.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when CAKE shares open for trading on 8/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for AWK to open 0.57% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAKE, AWK, and WTRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Cheesecake Factory Inc., 2.29% for American Water Works Co, Inc., and 3.57% for Essential Utilities Inc.

In Friday trading, Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and Essential Utilities Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

