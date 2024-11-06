News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Charles Schwab, SouthState and First Commonwealth Financial

November 06, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB), and First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/22/24, SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 11/15/24, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of SCHW's recent stock price of $71.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.55% lower in price and for FCF to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCHW, SSB, and FCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):

SCHW+Dividend+History+Chart

SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB):

SSB+Dividend+History+Chart

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):

FCF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, 2.21% for SouthState Corp, and 3.13% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently up about 0.5%, SouthState Corp shares are up about 2.2%, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are up about 2% on the day.

