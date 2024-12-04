Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Waste Management and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/2/25, Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/20/24, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/23/24. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $107.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CHRW shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for WM to open 0.33% lower in price and for KNX to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHRW, WM, and KNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., 1.33% for Waste Management, Inc., and 1.13% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Waste Management, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.9% on the day.

