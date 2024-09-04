News & Insights

Markets
CHRW

Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Canadian National Railway and Hub Group

September 04, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), and Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 10/1/24, Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.845 on 9/27/24, and Hub Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/25/24. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $103.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when CHRW shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for CNI to open 0.72% lower in price and for HUBG to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHRW, CNI, and HUBG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):

CHRW+Dividend+History+Chart

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):

CNI+Dividend+History+Chart

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG):

HUBG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., 2.87% for Canadian National Railway Co, and 1.09% for Hub Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Canadian National Railway Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Hub Group, Inc. shares are off about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of ILDR
 RDN Dividend Growth Rate
 MACK Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRW
CNI
HUBG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.