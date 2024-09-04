Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Canadian National Railway and Hub Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), and Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 10/1/24, Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.845 on 9/27/24, and Hub Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/25/24. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $103.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when CHRW shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for CNI to open 0.72% lower in price and for HUBG to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHRW, CNI, and HUBG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., 2.87% for Canadian National Railway Co, and 1.09% for Hub Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Canadian National Railway Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Hub Group, Inc. shares are off about 2.6% on the day.

