Ex-Dividend Reminder: CF Industries Holdings, Peabody Energy and Olin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), and Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/30/25, Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 6/4/25, and Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of CF's recent stock price of $84.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when CF shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BTU to open 0.51% lower in price and for OLN to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CF, BTU, and OLN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, 2.05% for Peabody Energy Corp, and 3.50% for Olin Corp..

In Tuesday trading, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, Peabody Energy Corp shares are up about 2.2%, and Olin Corp. shares are up about 7.2% on the day.

